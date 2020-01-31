Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Air Force colonel gets 5 years on child pornography charge

January 31, 2020 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A decorated Air Force officer was sentenced Friday to five years in prison on child pornograpy charges.

Mark Visconi, 48, of Fairfax is a colonel in the Air Force and a pilot who has won the Bronze Star and numerous other awards.

He pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say he downloaded numerous images of preteen girls from the Internet, and he also took hundreds of images on his own phone focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls.

The five-year sentence imposed Friday in federal court in Alexandria by Judge T.S. Ellis III is less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.

Advertisement

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck