Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Buttigieg nabs endorsement of New Hampshire congresswoman

January 15, 2020 7:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has nabbed the endorsement of New Hampshire’s lone congresswoman.

Rep. Annie Kuster announced Wednesday that she was backing the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor for president, saying he had the ability to unite the country and had bold solutions to the country’s problems.

“With our country so consumed by division, Pete Buttigieg is the leader who can finally turn the page on the Trump presidency and bring our nation together to usher in a new era where we finally solve our most urgent problems,” Kuster said in a statement. ”Like Barack Obama before him, Pete is young, inspiring, brings fresh ideas to the table, and is motivated to win.”

Kuster, who has represented New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, was also named a national campaign co-chair for Buttigieg.

Advertisement

She is the first member of New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation to make an endorsement for president.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Kuster is scheduled to introduce Buttigieg at a town hall in Concord on Friday morning.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|16 AFCEA DC January Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2020 National Guard Biathlon Western Regionals

Today in History

1883: Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act passed