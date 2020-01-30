Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

China flying home residents of virus-afflicted region

January 30, 2020 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry said Friday it will send charter flights to bring home residents of virus-afflicted region from overseas.

The one-sentence statement gave few details, but said those from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan would be sent directly back to Wuhan in light of the “practical difficulties” they were encountering.

The new type of virus originated in Wuhan and has since spread to more than a dozen nations and regions overseas.

Most of the overseas cases were found among people who had traveled from Wuhan, although physicians are concerned about person-to-person transmission affecting people who had not been in the major industrial center of 11 million people in central China.

Advertisement

Chna has placed more than 50 million people in the region under virtual quarantine, while foreign countries have cut back severely on travel to the country and isolated those who recently passed through Wuhan. The virus is believed to have a two-week incubation period, during which those infected can pass on the illness even if they show no symptoms such as fever and cough.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck