Democrats unveil billboard of Trump tossing paper towels

January 14, 2020 6:22 pm
 
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s Latinos for Trump rally in central Florida, state Democrats have paid for a billboard showing an image of the president tossing paper towels at a Puerto Rican church after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The Florida Democratic Party unveiled the billboard Monday in Kissimmee, a city outside Orlando with a large Puerto Rican population, including many who came to central Florida after the 2017 hurricane.

Above the image of President Donald Trump tossing the paper towels into a crowd, are the words “Prohibido Olvidar,” or “Never Forget” in English. Critics at the time said the president’s tossing of the paper towels showed a lack of sensitivity to the devastation on the island.

Pence is the featured speaker at a Latinos for Trump rally being held in Kissimmee on Thursday. The vice president and his wife also are attending a Keep American Great rally in Tampa that day.

