EU lawmakers remember liberation of Auschwitz death camp

January 29, 2020 11:06 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp with words of grief and warnings about the growth of anti-Semitism on the continent.

“We turn to governments to be vigilant to all forms of intolerance,” European Parliament President David Sassoli said.

After listening to the poignant recollections of Italian Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, the president of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “We will fight for a normal life for Jews in Europe. You can rely on this.”

Nazi Germany set up and ran a series of concentration, labor and extermination camps at Auschwitz, which was located in occupied Poland. Most of the 1.1 million people who died at the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp were Jews sent to the gas chambers, but Poles, Russians and Roma also were imprisoned and killed there.

Auschwitz was liberated by the Soviet army on Jan. 27, 1945. There have been remembrance events across Europe this week to mark the anniversary.

For more stories by The Associated Press on Auschwitz, go to https://apnews.com/Auschwitz

