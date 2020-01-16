Listen Live Sports

Ex-LA deputy arrested on fake sniper shooting allegations

January 16, 2020 8:22 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who is accused of falsely reporting that he had been shot by a sniper was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Angel Reinosa was arrested during a traffic stop in Sylmar and was booked on suspicion of insurance fraud and filing a false police report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The insurance fraud counts are related to a workman’s compensation claim.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Reinosa radioed on Aug. 21 that he had been shot in the shoulder at the Lancaster sheriff’s station parking lot, prompting a massive search of buildings that lasted into the night. Some people were evacuated, while others sheltered in place and commuter train service in the area was halted.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has not discussed Reinosa motive but the sheriff said he had concerns about the report after visiting the deputy in the hospital. He was fired soon after.

Officials said Reinosa had cut two holes in his shirt with a knife. He had been with the Sheriff’s Department for a year and joined the Lancaster station for patrol training in May.

This story has been corrected throughout based on new information from law enforcement to show the former deputy’s last name is spelled Reinosa.

