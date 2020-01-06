Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

January 6, 2020 4:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

Stocks shook off an early loss and managed modest gains on Wall Street as traders remain cautious about rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Gold touched its highest price in nearly seven years Monday and oil prices added to their big gains from Friday after a U.S. drone killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Oil producers and big internet companies rose, making up for losses by industrial companies and banks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 climbed 11.43 points, or 0.4%, to 3,246.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68.50 points, or 0.2%, to 28,703.38.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq rose 50.70 points, or 0.6%, to 9,071.46.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks added 2.39 points, or 0.1%, to 1,663.26.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 15.50 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 164.94 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 98.86 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 5.21 points, or 0.3%.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set