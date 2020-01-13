Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

January 13, 2020 4:59 pm
 
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.

Financial companies powered the rally, which came ahead of the scheduled signing of a “Phase 1” trade deal between the U.S. and China on Wednesday. The gains came a day before major banks were set to kick off the latest earnings reporting season for U.S. companies.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 22.78 points, or 0.7%, to 3,288.13, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.28 points, or 0.3%, to 28,907.05.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 95.07 points, or 1%, to 9,273.93, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.96 points, or 0.7%, to 1,669.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 57.35 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 368.61 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 301.33 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.14 points, or 0.1%.

