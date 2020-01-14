Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

January 14, 2020 5:05 pm
 
Stock indexes closed unevenly on Wall Street Tuesday as losses in technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.

A published report indicating that an interim trade deal between the U.S. and China due to be signed Wednesday does not remove tariffs on Chinese goods weighed on the market. Investors also were weighing the first wave of quarterly earnings reports from big companies, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Delta Air Lines.

Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.98 points, or 0.2%, to 3,283.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.62 points, or 0.1%, to 28,939.67.

The Nasdaq composite slid 22.60 points, or 0.2%, to 9,251.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 6.14 points, or 0.4%, to 1,675.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.80 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 115.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 72.47 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.10 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 52.37 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 401.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.72 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.27 points, or 0.4%.

