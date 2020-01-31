Listen Live Sports

Iran calls US sanctions on nuke organization chief ‘unwise’

January 31, 2020 8:12 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear energy organization called recent sanctions on the head of the agency by the U.S. an “unwise move” that won’t interrupt Iran’s peaceful nuclear policies.

The U.S. announced new sanctions Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its director, Ali Akbar Salehi. The sanctions freeze any assets that Salehi has within U.S. jurisdiction.

The organization said in a tweet Friday: “The unwise move by @realDonaldTrump to impose sanctions on Dr. Salehi and AEOI will not in any way interrupt (Iran’s) peaceful nuclear activities and policies.”

“Such cruel sanctions will further enhance the nuclear scientist’s motives in neutralizing hostile U.S policies,” the organization continued.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said it seems U.S. officials imposed the sanctions to try to divert public opinion from Trump’s impeachment.

The new sanctions come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May 2018. Since then, Iran has begun breaking terms of the deal, which limited its enrichment of uranium.

