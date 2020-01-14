Listen Live Sports

Ivanka Trump: White House will seek to end human trafficking

January 14, 2020 4:59 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Ivanka Trump says the White House is committed to ending human trafficking, which she called “modern day slavery.”

President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser made the comments during a trip to Atlanta on Tuesday. She visited nonprofit groups that help victims of human trafficking.

In recent years, multiple state and federal officials have called Atlanta a hub for sex trafficking.

During one stop, Ivanka Trump vowed to continue urging companies to be involved in helping survivors of abuse.

“We believe that the private sector needs to get involved with these issues and they need to provide the training for the jobs,” she said. “And we can assist in the support.”

Trump was accompanied by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the state’s first lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and other Trump administration officials at Wellspring Living’s Women’s Academy, a nonprofit that helps survivors with recovery.

In a statement, the governor called human trafficking an “evil industry” that must be stopped.

“Aiding survivors as they rebuild their lives is one of the most important factors in the fight to end human trafficking, and providing education and job opportunities is critical,” Kemp said in a statement.

The Associated Press

