Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Leaders oppose ex-DC councilman running for seat he vacated

January 29, 2020 2:34 am
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders in the District of Columbia have vowed not to support a former councilman who filed papers to run for the seat he vacated less than two weeks ago amid ethics violation allegations.

Jack Evans filed paperwork Monday to seek re-election to the D.C. Council, news outlets reported.

Evans resigned Jan. 17, shortly before councilors were set to vote on his expulsion. An investigation found he used his position to benefit private clients and failed to recognize their payments as conflicts of interest.

“I cannot support him coming back,” council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Tuesday. “We’re at a point where we’re trying to rebuild the trust in government and in the Council of the District of Columbia.”

Advertisement

Evans has also been the subject of a federal investigation, according to news outlets. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We should all call on Jack to do not what’s best for Jack, but what’s best for the District of Columbia,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

A special election to fill the Ward 2 seat formerly held by Evans has been scheduled for June. There are at least six other registered candidates for the election, news outlets reported.

Evans declined requests for comment from multiple news outlets Tuesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU