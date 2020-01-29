Leaders oppose ex-DC councilman running for seat he vacated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders in the District of Columbia have vowed not to support a former councilman who filed papers to run for the seat he vacated less than two weeks ago amid ethics violation allegations.

Jack Evans filed paperwork Monday to seek re-election to the D.C. Council, news outlets reported.

Evans resigned Jan. 17, shortly before councilors were set to vote on his expulsion. An investigation found he used his position to benefit private clients and failed to recognize their payments as conflicts of interest.

“I cannot support him coming back,” council Chairman Phil Mendelson said Tuesday. “We’re at a point where we’re trying to rebuild the trust in government and in the Council of the District of Columbia.”

Evans has also been the subject of a federal investigation, according to news outlets. He’s denied any wrongdoing.

“We should all call on Jack to do not what’s best for Jack, but what’s best for the District of Columbia,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

A special election to fill the Ward 2 seat formerly held by Evans has been scheduled for June. There are at least six other registered candidates for the election, news outlets reported.

Evans declined requests for comment from multiple news outlets Tuesday.

