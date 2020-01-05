Listen Live Sports

Maryland towns gear up to fight proposed high-speed train

January 5, 2020 2:38 pm
 
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Residents, civic associations and local governments in Maryland counties that would be crossed by a proposed high-speed, magnetic levitation train linking Baltimore and Washington say they are weighing options to fight the plan.

The Washington Post reports the city of Greenbelt is among those opposing the so-called maglev project. Last month, the city issued a request for services to attorneys and law firms willing to take on the fight.

Other options being weighed to oppose the $10 billion plan include lobbying lawmakers and organizing protests, the newspaper reported.

Critics say the train would offer little benefit to communities it will pass through because it would only stop in Washington, Baltimore and the Baltimore/Washington International Airport. Opponents are worried about construction impacts.

But supporters say it will ease traffic congestion, create jobs and boost economic development. Gov. Larry Hogan has backed the project, and the state received a $28 million federal grant to cover impact studies. Powerful business and labor groups have also announced support for it.

The federal government is conducting a study of the environmental impacts. A draft is expected in early 2020, with a final recommendation later in the year, the newspaper reported.

