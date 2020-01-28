Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

New MSU student from Iran sent home after landing at airport

January 28, 2020 11:44 am
 
< a min read
      

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — U.S. authorities declined to admit an Iranian graduate student after he landed at an airport to start classes at Michigan State University, an attorney said.

Alireza Esfidajani, 27, was stopped Sunday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and interviewed by agents. He was held at a jail in Monroe County and returned to Iran on Monday.

“They deemed him being inadmissible but they never said under what grounds,” attorney Ghazal Nicole Mehrani told The Detroit News. “They just told him it’s better to withdraw his admission. That’s what he did.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t offer a specific reason to the newspaper about why Esfidajani was denied entry.

Advertisement

“Every applicant for admission is subject to inspection upon arrival into the United States,” the agency said. “The issuance of a visa or participation in the visa waiver program does not guarantee entry to the United States.”

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Esfidajani was supposed to start classes soon, MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said.

“Global leadership can only be maintained if talented people from across the globe are encouraged to come here to study and work,” she said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

1986: Challenger disaster at Cape Canaveral