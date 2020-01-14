Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Peru court backs president’s decision to dissolve Congress

January 14, 2020 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Constitutional Court has backed President Martín Vizcarra’s controversial decision to dissolve the nation’s legislature last year.

Magistrates voted Tuesday to ratify Vizcarra’s move and dismiss a complaint backed by opposition lawmakers.

Vizcarra dismissed Congress in late September, claiming it was necessary to combat deeply entrenched corruption in Peru.

Though polls show the decision was popular, critics argued it was an overreach of his executive powers.

Advertisement

The decision by the Constitutional Court appears to put Vizcarra’s legal concerns to rest and pave the way for new elections.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The president of the South American nation has called on Peruvians to vote for a new slate of lawmakers on Jan. 26.

Nearly every former living Peruvian president is under investigation in connection with bribery scandals involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28