PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

January 4, 2020 1:01 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes New Year’s celebrations in Germany and China; Orthodox Jews standing near a Hanukkah stabbing incident in New York state; and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters setting fires outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

The Associated Press

