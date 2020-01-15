Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Police in North Macedonia find 36 migrants packed in truck

January 15, 2020 6:12 am
 
< a min read
      

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia found 36 migrants who are believed to have entered the country illegally from Greece packed in a truck during a routine check. The driver was arrested.

Police said Wednesday that officers stopped the truck near the southern town of Strumitsa on Tuesday. They said the three dozen people in the truck included 21 Syrians, nine Afghans, three Pakistanis, two Iraqis and one person from Cameroon.

The passengers were transferred to a migrant detention center in the border town of Gevgelija pending deportation to Greece.

Although the so-called Balkan route from Greece through the Balkans and on to Europe’s prosperous heartland has been closed since 2015, thousands still use smugglers to make their way north.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia