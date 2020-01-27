Listen Live Sports

Prosecutors in El Salvador seek charges against legislator

January 27, 2020 9:13 pm
 
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors asked El Salvador’s congress Monday to lift the immunity from prosecution of a legislator who they allege was involved in secret talks with street gangs seeking to influence the 2014 presidential election.

Prosecutors said Rep. Norman Quijano could face charges of electoral fraud and conspiracy. His party did not win the 2014 election.

Quijano, who is a former president of the unicameral Legislative Assembly, denied the allegations and said he never met with gangsters to negotiate anything at all.

The allegations are based on videos of Quijano meeting with gang members. It was not clear what kind of aid the gangs offered or Quijano sought.

