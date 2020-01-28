Listen Live Sports

Replica statue of first Utah woman senator goes on display

January 28, 2020 6:20 pm
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A miniature replica of a statue to honor a groundbreaking state senator has gone on display at the Utah Legislature.

The replica at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City is a preview of a statue of Sen. Martha Hughes Cannon, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Cannon joined the Utah Senate in 1896, becoming the first woman in the nation elected to a state Senate.

The full statue by Utah sculptor Ben Hammond, which is expected to be 7 feet, 6 inches tall, is scheduled to be placed in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.

The August installation will be part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted equal voting rights to women.

Cannon was a leader in Utah’s movement for women’s suffrage.

Utah lawmakers voted during the 2018 legislative session to send a statue of Cannon to the U.S. Capitol, where nine of the 100 statutes currently displayed in National Statuary Hall depict women.

