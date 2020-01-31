The Latest: Autoworker’s child among Germany’s 7 virus cases

BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China (all times local):

4:40 a.m.

Germany has confirmed its sixth and seventh cases of the virus that is spreading from central China — and one new patient is a child of an employee who was previously infected by a work colleague.

The other new case includes another employee of the auto parts company that was visited last week by a Chinese colleague. Bavaria’s state health ministry announced the new cases on Friday.

All five other people infected in Germany work for the same company based south of Munich, which was visited last week by an employee from China. The woman had shown no symptoms of the virus until her flight back to China.

Three colleagues of the first German case later tested positive for the virus. Only one of them had had contact to the woman visiting from China.

___

4:00 a.m.

The man who contracted Canada’s first case of the new virus from China has been discharged from a Toronto hospital.

Sunnybrook hospital said in a release Friday that his condition improved to the point where he no longer required in-patient care. The man in his 50’s had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, with his wife. She became Canada’s second case. She stayed at home and was never hospitalized.

The man was hospitalized a day after returning from China. The couple flew from Wuhan to Guangzhou, China and then on to Toronto.

Canada has three confirmed cases.

___

3:30 a.m.

At least two Central American countries say they will turn back visitors who have recently been in China.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced Friday that the country would not allow the entry of foreigners who had been in China during the previous 15 days. He also declared a health alert at the country’s sea and airports.

El Salvador’s deputy health minister, Francisco Alabí, said flights from China had been suspended, though there are no such regularly scheduled flights. China’s embassy in El Salvador sent a tweet urging Chinese citizens to suspend planned visits to the country. It said El Salvador had turned away at least one passenger due to a recent trip to China.

No cases of the virus had been confirmed in Latin America as of Friday.

___

1:40 a.m.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are suspending all flights between the U.S. and China as an outbreak of a new virus spreads.

American Airlines says it’s suspending flights beginning Friday through March 27. The company cited the U.S. State Department’s decision to advise against all travel to China. The decision also comes a day after the pilots’ union at American Airlines sued to stop the carrier from flying to China.

Delta says its suspension will not take effect until Feb. 6 to ensure that customers looking to exit China can do so. Delta’s suspension will last until April 30.

Delta and American are the first U.S. carriers to suspend service to China amid the outbreak. Several European airlines also have suspended service.

The virus has sickened nearly 10,000 people worldwide in just two months and killed more than 200.

___

1:40 a.m.

China’s ambassador in Geneva says the World Health Organization’s decision to declare a virus outbreak a global emergency was warranted but cautions against “unnecessary panic” or “excessive measures” in response.

Chen Xu spoke to reporters Friday, a day after the U.N. health body made the declaration, mainly believing it could help countries with weaker health systems gear up for the response.

Chen said China was ready to help African countries, in particular, “both in terms of finance and in terms of materials.” China has been expanding its economic footprint in the resource-rich continent.

He and health care adviser Feng Yong acknowledged that China could also use international support. Feng said China could use face masks and protective suits.

