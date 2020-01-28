Listen Live Sports

Threatening message found in condo of woman who shot 3

January 28, 2020 8:20 am
 
LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A cryptic and threatening message has been found written on the wall of a condominium belonging to a woman who fatally shot a retired Illinois State Trooper and wounded two other men at a suburban Chicago cigar lounge, authorities said.

The phrase “I hate you … hope you two die!” along with the names of two men was written inside the Chicago condo belonging to Lisa McMullan, Lisle Deputy Chief Ron Wilkie said Monday.

One of the men named was retired Illinois State Trooper Gregory Rieves, who was killed Friday night by McMullan at the cigar bar in Lisle. Investigators didn’t identify the other man, but said he wasn’t at the cigar bar when the shooting took place.

McMullan, 51, fired six shots, also wounding another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper, authorities said. She then fatally shot herself. The wounded men, Lloyd Graham, 55, and off-duty Trooper Kaiton Bullock, 48, were hospitalized Monday in stable condition, according to state police.

In a news release, police said they haven’t yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Police said McMullan and the three men at the cigar bar knew each other. Rieves, 55, and McMullan frequented the cigar bar at the same time. However, the extent of their relationship is under investigation.

