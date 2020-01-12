Today in History

Today is Sunday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2020. There are 354 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 12, 1828, the United States and Mexico signed a Treaty of Limits defining the boundary between the two countries to be the same as the one established by an 1819 treaty between the U.S. and Spain.

On this date:

In 1519, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I died.

In 1915, the U.S. House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus.

In 1948, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma, unanimously ruled that state law schools could not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race.

In 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records (originally Tamla Records) in Detroit.

In 1965, the music variety show “Hullabaloo” premiered on NBC-TV with host-of-the-week Jack Jones; guests included Joey Heatherton, the New Christy Minstrels and Woody Allen.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson said in his State of the Union address that the U.S. military should stay in Vietnam until Communist aggression there was stopped. The TV series “Batman,” starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the Dynamic Duo, premiered on ABC, airing twice a week on consecutive nights.

In 1969, the New York Jets of the American Football League upset the Baltimore Colts of the National Football League 16-7 in Super Bowl III, played at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

In 1971, the groundbreaking situation comedy “All in the Family” premiered on CBS television.

In 1995, Qubilah Shabazz (keh-BEE’-lah shuh-BAZ’), the daughter of Malcolm X, was arrested in Minneapolis on charges she’d tried to hire a hitman to kill Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan (the charges were later dropped in a settlement with the government).

In 2000, in a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Illinois v. Wardlow, gave police broad authority to stop and question people who run at the sight of an officer.

In 2006, Mehmet Ali Agca (MEH’-met AH’-lee AH’-juh), the Turkish gunman who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981, was released from an Istanbul prison after serving more than 25 years in Italy and Turkey for the plot against the pontiff and the slaying of a Turkish journalist.

Ten years ago: Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake; the Haitian government said 316,000 people were killed, while a report prepared for the U.S. Agency for International Development suggested the death toll may have been between 46,000 and 85,000. U.S. and Mexican authorities announced the capture of Teodoro Garcia Simental, a high-ranking member of the Tijuana cartel known as “El Teo.”

Five years ago: France deployed thousands of troops to protect sensitive sites, including Jewish schools and neighborhoods, in the wake of terror attacks that killed 17. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns as Ohio State won the first national title in college football’s playoff era, running over Oregon, 42-20.

One year ago: The partial government shutdown extended into a 22nd day, making it the longest such closure in U.S. history. Officials at Miami International Airport closed a terminal for parts of the weekend because of a staff shortage related to the partial government shutdown. Former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro joined the 2020 Democratic presidential race, announcing his candidacy in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak blew apart a Paris bakery, killing three people and injuring dozens.

Today’s Birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 85. Country singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Movie director Wayne Wang is 71. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 69. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 69. Writer Walter Mosley is 68. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 66. Writer-producer-director John Lasseter is 63. Broadcast journalist Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 60. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 56. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 55. Actor Olivier Martinez is 54. Rapper TBird (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 53. Model Vendela is 53. Actress Farrah Forke is 52. Actress Rachael Harris is 52. Rock singer Zack de la Rocha is 50. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 50. Actress Zabryna Guevara is 48. Singer Dan Haseltine (Jars of Clay) is 47. Rock musician Matt Wong (Reel Big Fish) is 47. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 42. Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Amerie is 40. Actress Issa Rae is 35. Actress Naya Rivera is 33. Actor Will Rothhaar is 33. Actor Andrew Lawrence is 32. Rock singer ZAYN is 27. Pop/soul singer Ella Henderson (TV: “The X Factor”) is 24.

Thought for Today: “Necessity does the work of courage.” — Nicholas Murray Butler, American educator and Nobel laureate (1862-1947).

