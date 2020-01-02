Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump campaign says it raised $46 million in 4th quarter

January 2, 2020 9:32 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign said Thursday that it raised $46 million in the last quarter of 2019 and had $102.7 million on hand as the election year begins.

The sum far exceeds what Democratic candidates, who are embroiled in a hotly contested primary, have reported so far for the final three months of 2019. In addition, tens of millions of dollars are expected to have been raised by the Republican National Committee and other affiliated groups, which will report their finances later this month.

The Trump campaign’s haul was bolstered by bumper fundraising days surrounding the president’s impeachment by the House last month. The campaign said the investigation and subsequent vote have motivated the supporters to rally around Trump.

“The president’s war chest and grassroots army make his re-election campaign an unstoppable juggernaut,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale in a statement.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time