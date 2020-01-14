Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

UN says ‘staggering’ deaths of rights activists in Colombia

January 14, 2020 10:34 am
 
< a min read
      

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed alarm on Tuesday at what it called a “staggering” number of activist deaths in Colombia.

The U.N. agency said that 107 human rights defenders were killed in 2019, a number that could grow to 120 as investigations into cases are completed.

At least 10 deaths have been reported thus far in 2020, indicating that the “terrible trend” is showing no signs of letting up.

The vast majority of the deaths happened in rural areas with a higher-than-average poverty rate and where illegal armed groups operate.

Advertisement

Activists defending specific community, ethnic and indigenous groups were the most targeted.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The U.N. said the ability of illegal armed groups to enter and control territory once ruled by leftist rebels who signed a 2016 peace accord is partly to blame.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28