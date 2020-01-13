Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

US Air Force investigating death of 2 airmen at Germany base

January 13, 2020 6:46 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. Air Force said Monday it is investigating the cause of death of two servicemen who died at a base in Germany last week.

Airman 1st Class Xavier Leaphart and Airman 1st Class Aziess Whitehurst, both aged 20, were found unresponsive in a dormitory room at at Spangdahlem Air Base in western Germany on Thursday evening and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

“The cause of the death is still under investigation,” said Valerie Seeley, an Air Force spokeswoman. “More information will be released as it becomes available.”

She said no other base members were in the dormitory room and neither airman had room mates.

Advertisement

The Air Force said Leaphart, who was from Georgia, is survived by his father, Malik Muhammad, and mother, Pamela Leaphart. It said Whitehurst, from Arizona, is survived by his father and mother, Davin and Maria Whitehurst.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

In a statement Sunday, base commander Col. David Epperson expressed his condolences to “the friends and families that have been affected by this tragedy.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1966: First African-American Cabinet member appointed