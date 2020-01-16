Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

US attorney general talks drugs, guns at Mexico meeting

January 16, 2020 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr discussed a range of security-related topics with Mexican officials Thursday, according to a statement from Mexico’s government.

The meeting followed a December visit by Barr and continued the discussion of cooperation on arms trafficking to Mexico and drug trafficking to the U.S. They agreed Thursday to work together to reduce drug consumption and addiction in both countries, the statement said.

Mexican authorities have stepped up its pressure on migrants transiting the country in the past year and in exchange demanded the U.S. do more to intercept guns and ammunition flowing into Mexico. Last year, Mexico had more homicides than in any year since comparable records have been kept.

Thursday’s meeting came as hundreds of mostly Honduran migrants began crossing Guatemala. A day earlier Mexican officials had said the migrants would not be allowed to continue through Mexico.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending