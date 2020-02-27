Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Alaska officials react strongly to JPMorgan oil pullback

February 27, 2020 11:40 pm
 
1 min read
      

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state officials reacted with alarm this week after a second large U.S. bank said it would not support future oil and gas projects in the Arctic.

The state’s energy commission responded by shredding his Chase credit card after JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced a broad initiative earlier this week to combat climate change and promote renewable energy, The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.

JPMorgan will not provide financing that “will be used for new oil and gas development in the Arctic,” the bank said in a statement, which did not name specific Alaska projects.

State officials see the move as a potential threat to an industry vital to Alaska’s economy.

Advertisement

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is subsequently reviewing the state’s business relationship with the bank, spokesman Jeff Turner said in an email.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

“Given the company’s recent actions, a change in the relationship should be expected going forward,” Turner said.

Dunleavy tweeted, “If private companies choose not to invest in Alaska due to the agendas of outside special interest groups, then Alaska has a right to not invest money with groups like @jpmorgan.”

Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Jason Brune shared a picture of his destroyed Chase card on Twitter.

“Speaking with my wallet, or rather, no longer speaking with my wallet,” Brune wrote, calling JPMorgan’s announcement “anti-Alaskan.”

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. took a similar position to JPMorgan in December, announcing it would not finance new oil projects in the Arctic.

Goldman specifically named drilling in the Arctic refuge as a project it will not support.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

In retaliation, the administration removed Goldman from the state’s billion-dollar plan to borrow money to pay tax credits to Alaska oil and gas drillers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter