Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Arizona’s most populous county becomes gun ‘sanctuary’

February 26, 2020 6:49 pm
 
2 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county on Wednesday joined a growing national movement in which areas are declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries and proclaiming support for gun ownership rights.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted in Phoenix to declare one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties a “Second Amendment Preservation County,” following dozens of counties nationwide and four others in Arizona that have approved similar symbolic resolutions meant to stave off gun-control policies that could be seen as unconstitutional.

The resolution in Maricopa County, which has about 4.4 million residents, simply says the board supports the right to own guns. The proposal lost some of its edge when the board dropped a stipulation that government funds would not be used to infringe on gun rights.

Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a Democrat, denounced the politically charged resolution. “Let’s think about this. A resolution should not be divisive,” he said. “It should not be partisan.”

Advertisement

Chairman Clint Hickman countered that multiple constituents had expressed support for the sanctuary designation that was first used in 2018 in Illinois and quickly spread to California, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida, Virginia and other states.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

“Sanctuary city” is a term more often associated with cities trying to restrict cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities. Some Second Amendment sanctuary supporters say their decision to use the term was a deliberate knock on Democrats who support immigrant sanctuary cities.

In Arizona, gun owners are already free to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. They can also bypass background checks if they buy their firearms at a gun show. However, federal background checks are required for other purchases.

Minority Democrats in the Arizona Legislature regularly introduce measures to boost gun regulations, including bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, but the bills are routinely defeated.

Gary Larson, a gun owner from Glendale, said he had never spoken at a public forum but felt compelled to comment Wednesday because he fears restrictions that could “clamp down” on his freedoms.

“Protect the rights of gun owners but critique the people who are asking to own guns,” Larson said.

Gun-control activists, including members of Moms Demand Action, slammed the resolution as a “black eye” for the county.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

“It feels a little bit like fear-mongering,” Marie Thearle, a member of the group said during the public comment period.

Garrick McFadden, a former Democratic congressional candidate who is black, said the resolution doesn’t help communities of color.

“There’s 30 handgun deaths in America each day. But 15 of those people are black people that are killed,” McFadden said. “One of the things that needs to be done is reaching out to your constituents, not just the ones that came up to you and said they fear their rights are being infringed.”

___

Associated Press writer Bob Christie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound