Authorities: Florida deputy kills gunman during shootout

February 1, 2020 5:51 pm
 
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man who opened fired on him Saturday after the man first shot a relative, authorities said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies went to a home in Spring Hill at about 2:30 p.m. after someone inside called 911 to report that a family member was threatening others with a gun. During the call, gunfire erupted.

The first deputy arrived within three minutes and was met by gunfire from inside the house. The deputy took cover in a neighbor’s garage and returned fire.

The gunman then came outside and continued firing, according to authorities. The deputy left the garage and shot the gunman, killing him, the statement said. A person shot inside the home was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not released nor were any of the names of those involved.

The deputy was not shot, but was treated at the scene for injuries suffered while escaping the gunfire.

Spring Hill is 50 miles (80 kilometers) miles north of Tampa.

