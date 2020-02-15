Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Border Patrol ex-agent gets 6-year term for aiding smugglers

February 15, 2020 6:22 pm
 
1 min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent who admitted helping traffickers smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug and bribery convictions.

A federal judge in Tucson on Friday imposed the prison term on 50-year-old Jose Antonio Yanez of Pirtleville, a small community on the outskirts of Douglas.

The judge also ordered Yanez to pay restitution of over $340,000 to the Border Patrol for salary received while conspiring with traffickers.

Yanez previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, receiving a bribe, and Importation of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. Yanez was also ordered to pay $340,434 in restitution to United States Border Patrol for repayment of salary received while conspiring with traffickers.

Advertisement

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said Yanez while working at the Border Patrol’s Douglas and Naco stations helped traffickers to transport thousands of kilograms of marijuana and accepted more than $16,000 in bribes.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Yanez turned Border Patrol cameras away from smugglers carrying marijuana in large backpacks, purposely left his area of responsibility so vehicles carrying narcotics could cross the border, and provided sensitive materials and information to co-conspirators, all in exchange for money, the office said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States