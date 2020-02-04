Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Los Angeles County-Unique Voting System story

February 4, 2020 1:29 pm
 
In a story published January 24, 2020, The Associated Press reported that many voting-integrity activists objected to the choice of Smartmatic for Los Angeles County’s new voting system. The story should have stated clearly that the system was developed by Smartmatic, a voting technology company with roots in Venezuela, and that the objections involved concerns about the reliability and transparency of its systems. The story should also have offered Smartmatic an opportunity to comment.

