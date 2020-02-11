Listen Live Sports

Dead birds posing as cat food confiscated at Dulles airport

February 11, 2020 5:22 am
 
CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came in to Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on Jan. 27.

Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog.

The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

