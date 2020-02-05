Listen Live Sports

Democratic challengers weigh in on State of the Union speech

February 5, 2020 12:00 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reaction from Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address:

AMY KLOBUCHAR

“As Michigan Governor @GretchenWhitmer said, “You can listen to what someone says, but to know the truth, watch what they do.” Donald Trump has broken his promises to the working people of this country. It’s time for a President who will have their backs and get things done.” — Klobuchar tweet.

ELIZABETH WARREN

“Thank you @GretchenWhitmer for your important #SOTU response speech—and for continuing to share a vision of what our country can be when we offer everyone a path to opportunity and a good life.” — Warren tweet.

BERNIE SANDERS

“President Trump has told the American people that the economy is booming like it has never boomed before. For President Trump and his billionaire friends, he is right.” — Speech to supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire.

JOE BIDEN

“Tonight, we heard the president of the United States deliver a campaign speech from the floor of the United States House of Representatives — a misleading litany of half-truths, no-context statistics and outright lies. He spent almost no time offering a forward-looking vision for the nation but had ample words about the ‘previous administration.’” — Written statement.

MICHAEL BENNET

“Not surprisingly, tonight’s speech was full of half-truths and outright lies.” — Bennet tweet.

TOM STEYER

“Mr. Trump’s argument is that we are in the midst of an economic comeback. We are not. The numbers he will tout tonight only tell a story of an economy that’s working for the wealthy, while most Americans’ wages have remained virtually flat for 30 years. He will tout low unemployment, while mothers and fathers across the nation have to work two to three jobs to make ends meet. I am running for president because I am the only candidate in the Democratic field that can expose Trump as a fraud and failure on the economy.” — Written statement.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

“President Trump over-promised and under-delivered on his pledges to create jobs, undermining the economic security of working families across the country and leaving American workers underprepared for future employment challenges. Additionally, Trump’s tariff war with China and other nations has cost American businesses and consumers billions of dollars in increased costs. ” — Statement from Bloomberg campaign.

