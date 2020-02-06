Listen Live Sports

Egypt officials say 13 killed in Aswan road accident

February 6, 2020 9:08 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Thirteen people were killed and seven injured Thursday when a bus and a truck collided on a highway in Egypt’s southern Aswan province, a health official said.

Ihab Hanafy, a Health Ministry undersecretary, said the bodies were transferred to the morgue of a local hospital and the injured were receiving treatment.

Thursday’s collision was the second road accident in Aswan in less than a week. On Tuesday, a vehicle and a truck collided on the same highway, leaving three dead and 14 injured.

Vehicle accidents are common in Egypt, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

The country’s official statistics agency says more than 8,000 road accidents took place in 2018, leaving over 3,000 dead and around 12,000 injured.

The Associated Press

