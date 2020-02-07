Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-aide to Miami mayor charged in underage sex case

February 7, 2020 3:49 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been charged with groping a teenage boy at City Hall and then sending him a lewd photograph.

Rene Pedrosa, 48, was charged Friday with battery and transmitting pornography to a minor, court records show. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer to speak for him.

Pedrosa was a high-profile spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez until the investigation became public in recent days, triggering his resignation. Before that, Pedrosa was a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station.

Pedrosa was an acquaintance of the 16-year-old victim, according to a police report, which said the boy and an older woman reported him to authorities.

Advertisement

The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to assign the case to a different prosecutor because of contacts Pedrosa had with the Miami office.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk