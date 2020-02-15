Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Former arms company engineer pleads guilty to weapons count

February 15, 2020 6:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from China who worked for 10 years for a Raytheon Corp. subsidiary as an electrical engineer has pleaded guilty to a federal arms exportation charge.

Wei Sun pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Tucson, where Raytheon Missile Systems has a large defense plant that produces missiles.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Sun acknowledged taking a Raytheon laptop to China on a 2018 personal trip and acknowledged that it contained sensitive material, including a user’s guide for an air-to-air missile.

A five-count indictment charging Sun did not allege he actually shared any of the information but merely moving sensitive weapons files out of the country without permission violates federal law on arms exports.

Advertisement

Sentencing was set for April 28.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The plea agreement said the 48-year-old Sun could normally face up to 20 years in prison on his guilty plea to the one count but that he would get a a significantly reduced sentence, with the amount depending on his cooperation.

Sun previously pleaded not guilty in March 2019 to an earlier version of the indictment that included allegations related to other overseas trips to countries in addition to China.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States