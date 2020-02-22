Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

France starts closing its oldest nuclear plant

February 22, 2020 7:46 am
 
< a min read
      

PARIS (AP) — France started closing its oldest nuclear plant, at Fessenheim, on the border with Germany, by shutting down one of its reactors Saturday.

French operator EDF said the 43-year-old reactor was unplugged Saturday around 2 a.m., in a “very emotional moment.” The process went well, EDF said.

The second reactor is set to be shut down at the end of June.

Local media reported that about 100 people gathered on Friday evening in the little town of Fessenheim to protest against the closure of the plant, which provides about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Advertisement

Germany has long called for the plant, which started producing power in 1977, to be shut down.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The move is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to re-balance nuclear-produced energy and electricity derived from renewable sources.

France depends more on nuclear energy than any other country, getting about 70% of its electricity from the plants.

Macron vowed to reduce the nuclear share to 50% by 2035, by shutting down a total of 14 nuclear reactors out of the 58 running at 19 plants, including the two reactors of Fessenheim.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut