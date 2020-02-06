Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Germany’s Merkel in South Africa encourages a move from coal

February 6, 2020 7:44 am
 
2 min read
      

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — With the German chancellor by his side, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday his country hopes to learn from Germany’s experience of transitioning from coal to renewable energy to deal with climate change and a local electricity crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s two-day visit began with discussions of trade, investment and cooperation at the United Nations Security Council, where both countries are serving two-year terms.

South Africa is Germany’s largest trading partner in Africa, while Germany is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner, well behind China.

Ramaphosa called on more German businesses to expand into South Africa, in addition to the 600 already operating in the country where nearly 30% of people face unemployment. But waves of power outages in a country still largely dependent on coal have led global investors to question the risks.

Advertisement

“We had really extensive and very informative discussions on energy, and the chancellor was able to share the German experience of how they have been able to move away from coal power stations and getting to renewables,” Ramaphosa said.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Germany plans to exit coal-fired electricity generation by 2038, while 89% of South Africa’s electricity comes from coal-fired stations.

“We have also touched on barriers related to how one can combine traditional generation of energy with renewables, and I think we are very much in agreement,” Merkel said.

The two leaders also discussed the fighting in Libya, with Merkel saying there is a need for cooperation in addressing the crisis in the North African nation without imposing a solution on the Libyan people.

“It is unfortunately not only an African problem but all the way from Russia to Arab states, Turkey and also from European states. We have seen many who apparently have a vested interest in Libya,” the German leader said.

“When at some point you have pushed back the interference from outside parties, then the Libyans themselves have to find a solution for their country instead of us imposing a solution on them,” she added.

South Africa will shortly take over the chairmanship of the African Union continental body, with Libya one of the most pressing issues.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Germany will assume the European Union presidency in the second half of 2020.

Merkel said other issues will be addressed at an EU-Africa summit later this year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk