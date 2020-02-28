Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Gov. Northam-backed gun control bills pass in Virginia

February 28, 2020 1:55 pm
 
1 min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Parts of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s sweeping gun control legislation have won final passage in the General Assembly.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate gave final passage to several pieces of gun control legislation Friday.

That includes a red flag bill to allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others, and legislation giving local governments more authority to ban guns in public places.

Lawmakers also approved legislation requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to police and to toughen the penalty for leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm in a reckless manner that endangers a child.

Advertisement

They are the first pieces of Northam’s gun control agenda to reach final passage. Other bills, like universal background checks, are expected to pass in coming days.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Virginia has become the epicenter of the nation’s gun debate after Democrats took full control of the General Assembly last year on an aggressive gun control platform. Northam is set to get seven out of eight gun-control measures passed this year, but some of them have been watered down from what he initially wanted.

A bill to ban the sale of assault weapons, which received the biggest pushback from gun owners, failed to pass the Senate.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter