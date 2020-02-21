Listen Live Sports

Government: Immigrant from Mexico died in custody in Ohio

February 21, 2020
 
< a min read
      

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man from Mexico in government custody and awaiting deportation died by apparent suicide in an Ohio prison, U.S. immigration authorities said Friday.

David Hernandez Colula, 34, was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown during pending deportation proceedings, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Colula died at a hospital early Thursday after prison staff found him unresponsive in his cell. Colula apparently died by suicide but the case is under investigation, authorities said. Colula was transferred to the Ohio prison following his arrest in Michigan in December for an outstanding warrant.

“ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases,” said ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls. He could not say where in Mexico that Colula was from.

Colula was previously apprehended by U. S. Border Patrol in Rochester, New York, on Dec. 4, 2014, transferred into ICE custody pending deportation, then released on bond Dec. 8, 2014, according to ICE.

