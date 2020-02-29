Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Houston boil order lifted after water deemed to be safe

February 29, 2020 1:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — A boil order for most of Houston that was issued after a water main ruptured was lifted Saturday morning.

City officials said test results reviewed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed that the water met regulatory standards and was safe to drink.

The boil order was issued Thursday after a water main broke while a contractor was working on it. It flooded a section of highway and caused water pressure to drop. The water issues led to the closure of schools, courts and some businesses and medical facilities.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the rupture in the 35-year-old main was an example of the need for infrastructure improvements and that crews would work through the weekend to repair the line.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act