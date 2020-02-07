Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

‘I’m the sheriff’: Detroit-area lawman stops phony cop car

February 7, 2020 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

WATERFORD, Mich. (AP) — A man driving what appeared to be a police car didn’t fool a suspicious sheriff in suburban Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said he was driving away from a meeting Thursday when he spotted a vehicle with police-style bumpers, an array of lights on the back and a decal that read “emergency response.”

Bouchard activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. He said there was a fake radar on the dashboard and a police-style computer. He also discovered a loaded gun and a large knife.

“He looks at me and says, ‘Who are you?’ And I said, ‘I’m the sheriff. Who are you?'” Bouchard told WDIV-TV.

Advertisement

The man was arrested. Charges are pending.

“We’re still trying to run down what he was doing with this vehicle or if he’s stopped anyone in the past,” the sheriff said. “He initially said that sometimes he helps police. I don’t know what that means.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins