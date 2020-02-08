Listen Live Sports

Iowa Democrats reviewing 5 percent of precincts

February 8, 2020 6:02 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party is reviewing roughly 5 percent of the precincts in Monday’s Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses after issuing a deadline for campaigns to offer data demonstrating inconsistencies with the party’s results.

In a statement Saturday, state party officials in their effort to clean up after Monday’s reporting breakdown said they were reviewing campaign data from 95 of the 1,765 precinct caucuses and would issue any corrections to the final results by Monday.

The party asked the campaigns to submit evidence of inconsistencies in the final results of Monday’s caucuses, which ended in a near-tie of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Iowa’s leadoff caucuses ended in disarray, after a technical problem and then a telephone logjam prevented the Iowa Democratic Party from compiling results until Thursday evening.

In those figures Buttigieg leads Sanders by two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

The Associated Press said Thursday it is unable to declare a winner based on the available information. The results as reported by the Iowa Democratic Party, the AP believes, may not be fully accurate.

The party, which runs the contest, has given the campaigns until Monday to request a review of all the results.

