Israeli PM meets Sudan’s leader, aims for ‘normalization’

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he met with the leader of Sudan’s transitional government and that they began the process of normalization, a major diplomatic breakthrough after years of Israeli efforts to improve ties with African nations.

Netanyahu said he met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan in Entebbe, Uganda, a meeting that was only made public afterwards when the prime minister tweeted about it in Hebrew.

“We agreed to begin cooperation that will lead to normalization of relations between the two countries,” Netanyahu tweeted. “History!”

Netanyahu’s office said the meeting came at the invitation of Uganda. It said Netanyahu “believes that Sudan is moving in a new and positive direction, and the prime minister expressed his views to the U.S. Secretary of State.”

That appeared to be a reference to Sudan’s efforts to be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a key step in rebuilding its economy following the uprising that toppled longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir last year.

In recent years, Netanyahu has pushed to improve ties with African countries that have long had cool relations with Israel over the conflict with the Palestinians. Restoring diplomatic ties with Sudan — a member of the Arab League — will be seen in Israel as a major achievement. U.S. allies Egypt and Jordan are the only Arab countries that have peace agreements with Israel.

It could also give Netanyahu a boost ahead of March 2 elections. He has portrayed himself as a world-class statesman who has developed close ties with world leaders as he has tried to keep the focus off his recent indictment on corruption charges.

Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday, saying his country is ”returning to Africa in a big way” and urging the East African country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu spoke of “very important diplomatic, economic and security ties that will yet be told about.” He said that at the end of his visit to the East African nation he hopes to “have very good news” for Israel.

The Israeli leader was welcomed by Uganda’s prime minister at the international airport in Entebbe, where Netanyahu’s brother Yonatan was fatally struck by a bullet as he led Israeli commandos in a daring mission to rescue hijacked Israeli passengers in 1976. Israel’s success in the raid humiliated then-Ugandan President Idi Amin, under whose rule Israel closed its embassy in Uganda.

Netanyahu, who was accompanied by his wife Sara, held a meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and other officials. In a news conference later on Monday, Netanyahu said he would open an embassy in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, if Museveni established one in Jerusalem. The Ugandan leader responded by saying his government is “studying” the matter.

Most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv because they view the final status of Jerusalem as something that should be negotiated with the Palestinians. President Donald Trump broke with that consensus when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there in 2018. The move infuriated the Palestinians, who cut off contacts with the U.S.

Museveni has repeatedly said Uganda supports a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue. During Netanyahu’s trip to Uganda in 2016, Museveni urged both sides to live “side by side in two states … in peace and with recognized borders.”

Last week, Trump unveiled his long-awaited Mideast peace initiative, which heavily favors Israel. It would allow Israel to keep all of its settlements in the West Bank and most of annexed east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem and the West Bank as part of their future state. The Trump plan would instead grant them limited autonomy over Gaza, chunks of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel, with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The Palestinians have adamantly rejected the plan, and the Arab League — including Sudan — backed their position at an emergency meeting on Saturday.

The Palestinians view Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem and the West Bank as an obstacle to peace. Most of the international community supports that position and considers them illegal.

Israel has long courted African support. In exchange for its expertise in security and other fields, Israel wants African states to side with it at the U.N. General Assembly, which overwhelmingly recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state in 2012.

Reports in Israel in recent years have suggested it might normalize diplomatic relations with several Muslim countries in Africa. Israel renewed diplomatic relations with Guinea in 2016. After Netanyahu visited Chad for a renewal of ties in 2019, it was reported that Israel was working to formalize ties with Sudan.

Associated Press writers Joseph Krauss and Ilan Ben Zion in Jerusalem and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed.

