Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Japan says 88 more virus cases confirmed on quarantined ship

February 18, 2020
 
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese health authorities said Tuesday they have confirmed 88 more cases of the new virus on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

The new cases bring the total on the Diamond Princess to 542.

The number is by far the largest outside China.

The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the effectiveness of the quarantine and bristled against criticism that the ship became a virus incubator instead of a quarantine facility.

The Associated Press

