Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Kansas federal judge reprimanded over harassment resigns

February 18, 2020 5:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge in Kansas who was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender resigned on Tuesday, saying he could no longer effectively serve on the court.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia, who was based in Kansas City, Kansas, said in his letter that his resignation will be effective April 1.

“In recent months, it has become clear that I can no longer effectively serve the Court in this capacity,” Murguia wrote. “I therefore tender my resignation with a heavy heart and profound apologies, out of respect for the federal judiciary, my colleagues, my community and — most importantly — my family.”

He was reprimanded in September by the Judicial Council for the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said in its order that female employees accused Murguia of making sexually suggestive remarks and sending inappropriate texts to female employees, as well as having “excessive, non-work-related contact” with them.

Advertisement

The judge’s years-long affair with a habitual drug user who was on probation but was later sent back to prison left him susceptible to extortion, the council’s order said.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

The judge, who was appointed to the federal bench in 1999, was also reprimanded for being habitually late to court proceedings and meetings.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department