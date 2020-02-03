Listen Live Sports

Lawmaker, advocacy group again target Oklahoma gun carry law

February 3, 2020 2:16 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Oklahoma state lawmaker and a group advocating for more restrictive gun laws launched another attempt Monday to overturn a new state law that allows people to carry firearms without a background check or training.

Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Jason Lowe and members of the group Moms Demand Action announced their plan outside the state Capitol after they filed their petition. Once it has been processed and a challenge period has passed, supporters will have 90 days to gather the roughly 95,000 signatures needed to put the question on the ballot.

The proposal, State Question 809, would generally restore handgun permitting requirements that were in place before the Legislature approved so-called permitless carry in 2019. Also dubbed constitutional carry by its supporters, the bill signed by GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt last year allows most adults to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without any background check or training.

The same group attempted a veto referendum last year, but fell short of the number of signatures needed to put the question on the ballot. Lowe said he’s confident this year because supporters will have more time to gather signatures.

