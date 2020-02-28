Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Lawmaker asks Trump for clemency for ex-Detroit mayor

February 28, 2020 12:44 pm
 
2 min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who is considering seeking Kwame Kilpatrick’s old job is asking President Donald Trump to grant clemency to Detroit’s imprisoned ex-mayor.

The request was in a letter handed Thursday to Trump by Democratic state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo at a White House reception.

It follows Trump’s pardoning or freeing earlier this month of 11 felons, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and ’80s junk-bond king Michael Milken.

“The president was receptive,” Gay-Dagnogo told The Detroit News. “He listened intently, said ‘thank you’ and he would look into it.”

Advertisement

Kilpatrick, 49, resigned as Detroit mayor in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff. In 2013, a federal judge sentenced the Democrat to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office. He is due to be released in 2037.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Gay-Dagnogo and others were at the White House for a reception celebrating Black History Month. She has said she’s forming a committee to explore a 2021 run for Detroit mayor.

Other state legislators from Detroit and church leaders signed the letter. Prominent Detroit businessman and Compuware co-founder Peter Karmanos also has said he would like Trump to pardon Kilpatrick.

“No one is arguing the former mayor’s guilt or innocence,” Gay-Dagnogo told supporters Thursday in an email. “What we’re seeking (to have) is a conversation about … the disproportionate sentencing that men of color experience at every level of the system.”

So far, Kilpatrick’s efforts to get out of prison early haven’t worked. He unsuccessfully filed a court petition to have his sentence reduced. And he also has asked for Trump’s help to get out.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the sentence was fair and just.

“As the elected mayor, he ran a criminal enterprise that corrupted wide swaths of city government in the early 2000s — at a time when city residents desperately needed honest and effective city services,” Schneider said in a statement Thursday.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Both Kilpatrick and Gay-Dagnogo are African American. Trump’s re-election campaign is pursuing black voters and said it plans to open Black Voices for Trump Community Centers in Detroit and more than a dozen other cities.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter