McConnell takes aim at Democratic presidential candidates

February 18, 2020 6:49 pm
 
1 min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that health insurance proposals from the Democratic candidates for president would hurt business owners.

During a speech in Louisville at a conference for the Distilled Spirits Council, McConnell said he’s “never seen a Democratic party like we’re confronted with today.”

He said even the centrist Democrat candidates who propose a public option for health insurance over Medicare for all are supporting government-based insurance.

“If they make any effort to pay for all this free stuff that they’re promising the American people, they’re coming after you,” McConnell said to a room full of liquor industry leaders. “They’re coming after every successful business and every successful person in this country.”

McConnell said he is “hoping” the Senate will remain Republican after the November election.

“If the worst were to happen, if the president were not re-elected and the House were not to become Republican, we (the Senate) would be the firewall.”

McConnell said that any public option or Medicare for all proposal would not make it through the Senate.

“If I’m still Majority Leader of the Senate, none of this stuff is going to pass,” McConnell said.

