Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Midshipman dies during Naval Academy physical readiness test

February 9, 2020 2:43 pm
 
1 min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Navy midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy’s semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said initial responders provided exhaustive resuscitation efforts, then Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

Advertisement

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent of the Naval Academy, called Carrillo’s death a “sudden and tragic loss.”

“Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.,” Buck said.

Officials said Carrillo, and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis in June 2018 after completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island.

Duke Carrillo was a Quantitative Economics major and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron. Naval Academy officials said he had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

His brothers, Dylan and Jake, are both Naval Academy midshipmen.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority